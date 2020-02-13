New Health Club Comes to St. Joseph

Thanks jesse..

If you're joing the millions of americans who are trying to get fit in the new year, you have a new health club option here in st joseph.

Genesis health club opened its doors to the public saturday to show off all their new amenities.

The health club was full of people wanting to see the new 80 thousand square foot facility.

Everyone who came to the event was given a tour, free food, and even a free one week pass to give the club a try.

(sot: rodney stephen, genesis owner: " you know what i've seen, i've been here all day and we were here last night doing a snaek peak to alot of the members who have been here for a long time.

The atmosphere is very family oriented, people are coming in, they are seeing their old friends, oh my god it's so great to see you.

It's just kind of a community place that people are really looking forward to come in and seeing their friends."

) if you missed out of the grand opening--no worries.

You can still head to genesis to get a tour