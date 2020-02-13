Global  

Area Firefighters Learn How to Fight Vehicle Fires

Area Firefighters Learn How to Fight Vehicle Fires
Area Firefighters Learn How to Fight Vehicle Fires

One, come all" some firefighters took off their hats and boots and hit the desks over the weekend.

The university of missouri fire and rescue training institute welcomed volunteer crews from six northwest missouri departments for a vehicle firefighting course.

The course was also cost-free, thanks to a sponsorshp from state farm insurance.

Unfortunately the group was unable to partake in the hands-on portion of the course--the weather was so cold, their practice car was unable to catch fire.

But lack of dummy car fire aside, they say it was still a valuable lesson.

(sot "if we come in a class and learn how to deal with the incidents in a controlled environment, it helps when we're out in the field and it's a very controlled environment") chief graeff says the course was also a great way for the firefighters to get to know one another, so it will be easier to help each other




