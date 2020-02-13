Breakfast Buzz for Monday, Jan. 9

((marissa)) it's the busiest time of year for online dating.

That story tops this morning's breakfast buzz.

((chris)) experts say the busiest time is from christmas day to valentine's day.

Match-dot-com typically expects a 60 percent surge in new members.

Other dating sites report similar patterns.

One reason for the surge is said to be the effects of the annual holiday breakup season.

((marissa)) keurig and anheuser-bush are partnering to launch what they call an "in home alcohol drink system."

The companies are still researching - but the device will be able to pour beer, spirits and mixers.

The machine will use the technology from keurig's now "kold" drink maker... a countertop device that made sodas and mixers on demand.

### ((chris)) for kids - brushing their teeth - could soon look more like a video game.

The gaming toothbrush called the playbrush - fits on a manual bush and uses bluetooth the connect to a smartphone or tablet.

It turns it into a gaming controller - which uses movement to collect rewards.

The games measure kids speed and position of brushing - and tracks how long it takes.

Parents can then see the results on the app.

### ((marissa)) is your workspace bringing you down?

It's time clean up your act!

Today is national clean off your desk day.

A clutter-free area is key to a productive work life.

Whether it's your office desk or home space--today is a good day to get organized.

((chris)) snow cancelled a georgia teams' swim meet against virgiina tech yesterday - but that didn't stop swimmers from getting out.

They decided to do snow laps.

It might not have been the best idea - since it was colder than the pool - but the team says it was entertaining.

