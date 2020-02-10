Golden Globe Awards 2017

The hollywood foreign press the hollywood the hollywood foreign press association sings the praises of the movie "la la land."

The fil earned a record number of seven golden globe awards tonight.

George pennacchio has reaction from backstage in beverly hills: <<nats: jessica chastain and eddie redmayne present best comedy or musical -- la la land !a movie that celebrates the hollywood musical hit all the right notes for golden globe voters.it was nominated for seven awards..

And won all seven in the musical or comedy category:best picture, best actor, ryan gosling, best actress emma stone, best director and best screenplay for damien chazelle, best score, and best original song.

Damien: i think i'm still processing, this is my first time at the golden globes, i assume it doesn't always go this way haha.

I'm not going to get used to it.

In the drama category, casey affleck won best actor for his role in "manchester by the sea."an french actress isabelle huppert was named best actress for "elle."the coming of ag story 'moonlight" won best picture on the drama side.

Barry jenkins: i think the movie touches people because they see the authenticity, we weren't trying to do anything but tell our story.

I think peopleaaron taylor johnson won best supportingactor for "noctanimals".and viol davis earnstgolden supporting actress wontony for the same viola and it was such a ct wilson's to have bridgethere is always a lof star poat the gol esides movies, they also honor television.

"atlanta" won the best comed series, and its creator and star donald glover was named best actor."black ish" sta tracee ellis ross won the comedy actress prizei was like theydmy name right?

Thhaha on the dramaside of thin"the crown"best ser its stafoy, actbest actor: billy bob thornton for "golait on-caawards season is far from over.

We've got pennacchi a oscar nominations will be announced later this month on tuesday january