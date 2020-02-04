TIPS AND TOOLS: Self-esteem for Dummies

The views and opinions are not those of 47 abc's, we do hope that you'll find them helpful.

Hello and welcome to tips and tools for life, i am s.

Renee.

I was at a book signing for this book, self-esteem for dummies.

She walked up to the table, picked up the book and said, "i need this.

I have low self-esteem."

I looked at her with admiration.

She did something that many of us refuse to do: she courageously stood in her truth.

Judge it if you wish, but we all have moments when we question ourselves.

So how can you determine if it's a fleeing moment or the lack of confidence plaguing you?

Here's a yes or no question that drives right to the core.

Do trust yourself with making key decisions that shape the direction of your life?

We often sharply judge the trustworthiness others, but fail to develop a relationship of trust with ourselves.

The great thing is that it's never too late to break off our dependence on other people's opinion and approval by looking at the following: identify why you don't trust yourself.

I suggest that you start with the decisions you've made that have lead you to where you are.

Back track.

Determine the pivot decisions you made and why you made them.

Observe yourself start by observing how you make decisions and who you seek wisdom from when you make them.

Increase your confidence at srenee.com.

Remember always, there is more inside you.

I am s.

Renee if you missed any of s.

