Iowa House Opening Day 1,9,2017

Outlined ambitious plans to restrict abortion, expand gun rights and cut taxes despite budget woes... as they took charge of the legislature today.

As kcau 9's amanda krenz reports, democrats don't hold a majority in either chamber for the first time in 20 years.

"amanda 1:04:11 republicans haven't had this much control since 1998.

They are very excited about moving forward with their priorities.

The first female speaker of the house will begin her second session with the republican led iowa representatives.

Linda 27:04 this chamber, this building, is filled with the right people at the right time.

Speaker upmeyer is obviously confident her party has the right priorities for iowa.

Holt 57:46 i think we can start the ball rolling on a constituational amendment for the right to keep and bear arms in iowa.

Iowa is one of only six states that does not have that recognition.

Represenative holt from denison is a strong supporter of gun rights... and is a pro life voice as well.

Holt 58:51 republicans are nt interested in taking away women's right in any way, we are interested in protecting the unborn, heartbeat beginds after 14 days and that matters to me.

Budget concerns are also high on the list as state revenue has been lower than expected - which means cuts are coming.

Ashley 1:01:05 one of the first things i'm doing is making sure we're targeted and measured withthe deappropriation we have have to do.

Obviously some tough decisions for our state there.

And now that democrats have lost control of the senate




