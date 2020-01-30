FAA Agrees To Improve Oversight Of Southwest Airlines According To Government Watchdog Report 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:55s - Published FAA Agrees To Improve Oversight Of Southwest Airlines According To Government Watchdog Report Southwest said it has taken steps to address the report's key findings, and it “adamantly” disagreed with the critique of its safety culture.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Exclusive: FAA agrees with inspector general recommendations to improve Southwest oversight The Federal Aviation Administration says it agrees with recommendations made by the U.S....

Reuters - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this