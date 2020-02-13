Flooding forces park closures in Florence, Sheffield

The rising tennessee river forced 4 parks across out the shoals to close.

One of them was mcfarland park.

That's where waay31's breken terry joins us live.

Police moved the barricades up at the park and are trying to keep people out, breken?

Mcfarland park is taking on a lot of water and that's why these barricades are pushed up almost to savannah highway.

Police hope people will heed this warning and stay away from any of the flooded parks.

This is video of riverfront park in sheffield.

A large portion of that park is already underwater, and so is tva's rockpile recreation area in muscle shoals, plus mcfarland park in florence.

The one thing all of these parks have in common, they're all on the banks of the tennessee river.

Cyon- it will come on up some more.

I don't know if it will be as bad as last spring but it just depends on how much we get tomorrow.

Spring park in tuscumbia is also flooded and closed.

The tennessee river currently sits at 24.3 feet that's six feet above floodstage and wilson dam is spilling 2.4 million gallons of water per second.

Leech- we did flood last year.

Policemen had to come over and close some roads because it got that bad.

Jenna leech told waay31 she's taking photos of the river flooding for a college class but it brings up some bad memories.

Leech- we've gotten so much consistent rain i don feel like if it keeps up there might be some worry there.

The tennessee valley authority told me right now their plan is to slow the spills to 2.3 million gallons of water per second but that plan changes every few hours to keep up with mother nature.

Live in flo bt