Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 02/12/2020
Tweets about this

CBCMontreal

CBC Montreal Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens https://t.co/Tfd4mJuDVz 9 seconds ago

PastrnakHive

Un Prophète I ran the numbers and it says that David Pastrnak scored more goals than the Montreal Canadiens did, I am assuming… https://t.co/w0PvIfGTOy 20 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens https://t.co/IQZztkee5a https://t.co/QQGyikKzCJ 22 minutes ago

joseph_sattler

Joseph Sattler Get a summary of the Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins hockey game. https://t.co/TjG5IE3PJ1 via @ESPN App https://t.co/DQFJTiHBB9 58 minutes ago

BWildeGlobal

Brian Wilde Here is the Call Of The Wilde for @Global_Montreal on a disappointing night for the playoff hopes for Habs fans. https://t.co/4a9mhTa93U 1 hour ago

WesleyCoughlan

Wesley Coughlan RT @Global_Montreal: There's no margin of error left for the Habs. Brian Wilde has more. https://t.co/6VIB0Z5e5f 1 hour ago

Global_Montreal

Global Montreal There's no margin of error left for the Habs. Brian Wilde has more. https://t.co/6VIB0Z5e5f 1 hour ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens in dire straits after falling to Boston Bruins 4-1 https://t.co/zMI6u0eNdt 1 hour ago


Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes, 02/10/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights [Video]Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, 02/09/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

