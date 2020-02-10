President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:57s - Published President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports this comes after four prosecutors in Stone's Case stepped down after the DOJ backtracked on the sentencing guideline.

