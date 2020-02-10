Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone

President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone

President Trump Keeping Door Open To Pardon Longtime Ally Roger Stone

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports this comes after four prosecutors in Stone's Case stepped down after the DOJ backtracked on the sentencing guideline.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump thanks Justice Department for softening sentence request for ally Roger Stone

Republicans in Congress on Wednesday rejected calls to investigate possible political interference at...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comMediaiteSeattle Times


U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence President Donald Trump's longtime adviser...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

UncleSterlwing

Terard Voting for the president is important but flipping the Senate and keeping the house is the real game here... If Tr… https://t.co/SpGMRLGtaB 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PROSECUTORS WITHDRAW FROM ROGER STONE TRIAL [Video]PROSECUTORS WITHDRAW FROM ROGER STONE TRIAL

PROSECUTORS WITHDRAW FROM ROGER STONE TRIAL

Credit: WEVVPublished

It's the Law: Roger Stone Sentencing [Video]It's the Law: Roger Stone Sentencing

It's the Law: Roger Stone Sentencing

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.