Five big Hollywood stars revamped into tiny packages

For the tenth year New York photographer Tricia Messeroux is turning some of Oscars' night biggest stars into tiny replicas.

This year's lineup included Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Spike Lee, Kristen Wiig and Janelle Monae who has become a staple for Messeroux's Toddlewood studio.

"She always represents, she always does things a little bit out of the box.

You never know what she's gonna do.

So, we've done Janelle at least five, six, seven times and each time has been always different," she said.

Six-year-old Jasira Rucker portrayed Monae and said "I like that part when I did my makeup." Director Spike Lee celebrated basketball star Kobe Bryant with his red carpet suit, which 8-year old Hudson Hart was happy about.

"I thought I was really nice to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant because he was also my favorite basketball player." Messeroux has become known for her tiny recreations during award season which includes the Golden Globes and the Grammy's.

"We pick the celebrities based on the look on the red carpet.

So, they really need to come with something that's dynamic and different and eye-catching.

And not necessarily - it doesn't always have to be, you know, on the best list.

Some of the worst lists make it to Toddlewood," said the Long Island based photographer.

The final photos are posted to Toddlewood's social media platforms. (Production: Alicia Powell, Hussein Al Waalie)