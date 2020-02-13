Local Lawmakers Sponsor Medical Marijuana Bills

Two missouri lawmakers hope to see medical marijuana legalized in 20-17.republican state representative jim neely from cameron sponsored a house bll pushing for legalization.

Neely's bill would allow people with serious medical conditions to use cannabis to treat their symptoms. neely says his support for the issue grew after his own daughter lost a tough battle with cancer a few years ago.

He says his experience as a doctor also gives him a unique perspective.

(sot: rep.

Jim neely: (r) cameron: "we had a daugther that died and she was terminal and had, in my mind a tough couple of three years.

And, as a physician, you want to try and make people comfortable.") state senator rob schaaf from st.

Joseph sponsored a similar bill.

The republican's bill would authorize medical marijuana legalization.

He says medical marijuana is a useful form of treatment for some diseases.

(sot: sen.

Rob schaaf: (r) st.

Joseph: "the bottom line for me is that, if there is a medication that is going to make the end of my patient's life better, i want them to have it.") a petition to get medical marijuana on the ballot in novemeber failed after coming up short of the signatures needed.

Missouri secretary of state jason kander confirms two new petions to leaglize marijuana will begin circulation.

According to kander's office--the petitions would be on a 2018 ballot if enough signatures are collected.

Both petions aim to legalize marijuana for personal, medical and commercial purposes for anyone 21 years of age or older.

It also aims to release and expunge records for those who have committed non-violent marijuana related offenses-- and it also creates a five percent tax on related retail sales.

Signatures must reach the secretary's office by may of next year.