Southwestern Missouri Better Prepared for a Winter Disaster

David 10 years ago a devestating ice storm hit southwestern missouri leaving many without power for days.

Now meteorologist are monitoring a similar threat later on this week.

Good evening i'm david oliver.

Jennifer thanks for joining us... i'm jennifer kielman... our callie rainey met with people today to hear how springfield is better prepared now than it was in 2007.

Callie david and jennifer you may not know but this big building behind me, jqh arena is equipped to temporarily house hundreds of people during any devastating situation.

Keith Boaz, executive director JQH Arena Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Hammons hall "it was partly due to the ice storm in 2007 that we not only as a university but also as a community in conection to the city and greene county started talking about well we're in the process of building this arena what could we do down the road should we have something like this happened."' during the 2007 winter storm jqh arenawas being built but missouri state university opened the doors to mcdonald arena to those in need of a warm place to go.

Keith Boaz, executive director JQH Arena Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Hammons hall " we were definitely able to take somethings we learned in mcdonald arena and able to incorporate it into this facility."

Callie rainey "suites in the jqh arena are equipped with outlets that are connected to the emergency generator for people with special needs."

Keith Boaz, executive director JQH Arena Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Hammons hall "it's nice knowing the university has a facility like this that can be activated if necessary.."

Several agencies work together to ensure overall preparedness for disasters including the springfield greene county office of emergency management.

Erin hedlun,pio springfield greene county emergency management "we work with the american red cross and the salvation army to coordinate shelters and places in greene county."

Erin hedlun says many lessons were learned 10 years ago that have enhanced the way agencies coordinate one was relaying information to the public.

Erin hedlun,pio springfield greene county emergency management "we bring together public information officers, communication specialist from various agencies locally and we coordinate a disaster response communication plan."

Hedlun says social media plays a major role nowadays.

Another lesson learned ... to coordinate resources so they can be reached quicly.

Erin hedlun,pio springfield greene county emergency management " we've seen in the past how being prepared can really save your life."

Callie hedlun encourages families to have a plan so everyone knows where to go to stay safe and she suggests having a winter weather kit stocked for both your vehicle and your house.

A few things to include in the kit... a weather radio, non-perishable food items and plenty of water.

Flashlights with batteries, blankets and extra clothing, extra medicines, personal health items, formula, diapers and wipes if there's a small child in the family.

Personal toiletree items, and a copy of important documents live