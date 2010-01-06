1/10 - 6pm ( Carl Edwards Expected to Retire)

Today, the bomb was dropped.

Shocking developlments in the world of racing.

One of the sports most recognized personalities...carl edwards is calling it quits.

Edwards will pursue other opportunities outside of nascar and is just 37 years old.

Carl won 28 races in 13 years as a driver...most recently with joe gibbs racing.

A press conference is scheduled tomorrow at 10 am to get more answers.

His best finish at watkins glen...3rd place in 2009...he did win the pole here last year.

Edwards pr manager is randy fuller a