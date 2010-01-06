Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 1/10 - 6pm ( Carl Edwards Expected to Retire)

1/10 - 6pm ( Carl Edwards Expected to Retire)

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
1/10 - 6pm ( Carl Edwards Expected to Retire)1/10 - 6pm ( Carl Edwards Expected to Retire)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

1/10 - 6pm ( Carl Edwards Expected to Retire)

Today, the bomb was dropped.

Shocking developlments in the world of racing.

One of the sports most recognized personalities...carl edwards is calling it quits.

Edwards will pursue other opportunities outside of nascar and is just 37 years old.

Carl won 28 races in 13 years as a driver...most recently with joe gibbs racing.

A press conference is scheduled tomorrow at 10 am to get more answers.

His best finish at watkins glen...3rd place in 2009...he did win the pole here last year.

Edwards pr manager is randy fuller a




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carl Edwards Stepping Away from NASCAR [Video]Carl Edwards Stepping Away from NASCAR

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) - Carl Edwards, one of the top drives in NASCAR, will step away from the sports next year

Credit: WETM NBC 18 ElmiraPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.