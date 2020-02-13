Roethlisberger Plans to Play Sunday

An impressive performance in a win over the dolphins sunday...all steelers nation could talk about was one thing: ben roethlisberger's walkng boot.

But mike tomlin addressed that issue right off the bat today at his press conference.mike to his foot but it doesn't appear to be an issue.

We'll watch him closely as we push forward towadr the game, but not anticipating that limiting him.

Roethlisberger also added that he hasn't worn the boot since sunday night...and that it was merely precautionary.

But the scare has a lot of people asking...why was the quarterback still playing when the game was pretty much in the bag?

Mt: czu we felt ben's presence in the game would aid us in closing out via the run.

We had every intention of working to close the game out with deangelo and his presence on the field.

So again...another question...why was the team still throwing, especially on third down?

Mt: i take responsibility for throwing it on third down.

I got a little overaggressive there.

It goes beyond taking responsibilty.

I made the call.

So don't ask todd about it on thursday.

I made the call.

So with roethlisberger expected to play...the team is starting preparations for the chiefs and head coach andy reid...who has a 15-and-2 record coming off a bye week in his career.

Mt: we're excited about moving on in this tournament.

Preparing for kansas city this week.

We respect the, we respect their venue, we respect the challenge that is january football.

