Born with one arm, high school senior overcomes obstacles

Good shooter on the basketball court takes plenty of practice.

Zac glover introduces us to a roanoke catholic senior that has worked doubly hard to get his shot just right.

These days, everyone is trying to do more with less.

But that's nothing new for roanoke catholic's cheng sullivan.

Even though he was born with just one arm, cheng can shoot a basketball better than most.

Cheng sullivan: "i just shoot it regular like a normal person, but without having the other hand underneath the ball.

So i just shoot the ball with the same form, and i make them."

Lucas myers: "it's his heart honestly.

I think he tries to prove people wrong.

When people see him they just think, 'oh, he's not going to get in the game.'

When he does, he makes a couple of shots, people are like, 'wow, this kid is good."

Cheng grew up in an orphanage in china, before being adopted and brought to the states at the age of eight.

From there, his mother, kathy, has encouraged him to not let his differences put a limit on what he can do.

Kathy sullivan: "i work for veterans, and i'm a veteran myself.

I know that people can overcome all kinds of obstacles.

We're not defined just by our physical bodies."

Cheng started playing basketball in middle school, and now as a senior, he's embraced his role as one of the leaders on the team.

Josh cunningham: "i've made it a point to coach him just like i would anybody else, because i think he deserves that.

It definitely takes a little bit of extra effort and focus for him to even be able to compete at this level, but he brings that everyday."

Cheng sullivan: "i keep thinking that people don't think i can do anything, but it turns out i can.

My arm hasn't really affected my personality or anything.

I just follow through, through my heart, and go on with my life."

A follow through that cheng has mastered.

In roanoke, zac glover, wdbj7.

It was a good day for markets,