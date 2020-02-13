Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Born with one arm, high school senior overcomes obstacles

Born with one arm, high school senior overcomes obstacles

Video Credit: WDBJ - Published < > Embed
Born with one arm, high school senior overcomes obstaclesBorn with one arm, high school senior overcomes obstacles
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Born with one arm, high school senior overcomes obstacles

Good shooter on the basketball court takes plenty of practice.

Zac glover introduces us to a roanoke catholic senior that has worked doubly hard to get his shot just right.

These days, everyone is trying to do more with less.

But that's nothing new for roanoke catholic's cheng sullivan.

Even though he was born with just one arm, cheng can shoot a basketball better than most.

Cheng sullivan: "i just shoot it regular like a normal person, but without having the other hand underneath the ball.

So i just shoot the ball with the same form, and i make them."

Lucas myers: "it's his heart honestly.

I think he tries to prove people wrong.

When people see him they just think, 'oh, he's not going to get in the game.'

When he does, he makes a couple of shots, people are like, 'wow, this kid is good."

Cheng grew up in an orphanage in china, before being adopted and brought to the states at the age of eight.

From there, his mother, kathy, has encouraged him to not let his differences put a limit on what he can do.

Kathy sullivan: "i work for veterans, and i'm a veteran myself.

I know that people can overcome all kinds of obstacles.

We're not defined just by our physical bodies."

Cheng started playing basketball in middle school, and now as a senior, he's embraced his role as one of the leaders on the team.

Josh cunningham: "i've made it a point to coach him just like i would anybody else, because i think he deserves that.

It definitely takes a little bit of extra effort and focus for him to even be able to compete at this level, but he brings that everyday."

Cheng sullivan: "i keep thinking that people don't think i can do anything, but it turns out i can.

My arm hasn't really affected my personality or anything.

I just follow through, through my heart, and go on with my life."

A follow through that cheng has mastered.

In roanoke, zac glover, wdbj7.

It was a good day for markets,




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arvin JROTC [Video]Arvin JROTC

An Arvin High School senior has received a high honor this year. She's been the first at her school to be nominated for one of the most prestigious academies in the nation.

Credit: KGET NBC 17 BakersfieldPublished

West Albany girls wrestling makes history with all girls dual meet [Video]West Albany girls wrestling makes history with all girls dual meet

One of, if not the fastest growing sports at the high school level is girls wrestling. In 2019, OSAA finally added the first girls state wrestling tournaments. In 2020, the greater willamette valley..

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.