It's the Law: January 11th, 2017

Legal expert J.

Davis weighs in on whether tweets can be stated as facts or simply opinions.
Penn jingle) c1 3 b15 donald trump's tweets seem to always stir things up.

He was recently involved in a lawsuit where a guest tv commentator sued him for defamation because of his tweets.

The judge said his tweets should be recognized as opinion, so she didn't win the case.

Attorney j davis joins us to now to talk about the issue.

As always, we want to hear your c1 3 b15 legal questions... if you have any, e-mail us at it's the law at 41nbc dot com... we'll do our best to answer your questions during our it's the law segment



