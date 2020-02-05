First All-Inclusive Playground in the Rio Grande Valley

The koppel playground at lon- c-park is planned to be for all children regardless of disability.

Harlingen has plans to make two more parks like this in the future.

They are said to benefit over 18,000 children.

This is based off the number of children in the local school district.

Javier mendez - harlingen's parks and recreations director we've designed it so that a person in a wheelchair can get to the playground and get to the 8 foot deck without having to get out of the wheelchair.

There's several components along the way so they'll be able to play.

They can play with their peers, they can play with their parents.

If their parents are in wheelchairs, they can get up on the playground as well"" the city says this playground is part of a larger scale project coming up at lon-c-park.

