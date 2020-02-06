Survey of Homeless Population to be Done

Question will be answered in a survey later this month.

That's why the cameron county homeless partnership is looking for volunteers to help in the point-in-time count on january 26th.

The group is joining forces with the city of brownsville to make it happen.

The count is a survey done in one night.

It's meant to identify homeless individuals and to offer them services.

The goal is to get 200 volunteers to help.

You can contact the office of grant management and community development.

The number there is 548-6167.

