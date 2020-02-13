Ag Report: Ag Export Focus

Key element in achieving higher commodity prices.

((mike austin)) ((mike austin)) although this is the time of year we hear a lot of price forecast, almost all of them are dependent on what happens on the export front.

And while we have seen us ag exports trending upward, we are not alone in the global market, and other nations are working just as hard to increase their market share.

A key area most analysts are focusing in on is south america, and in particular brazil and argentina.

((richard plackemeier)) if things go average or expected brazil will be exporting beans again...they may be back into the corn market later on also as far as exports.

But if that happens forget the hopeful reasons for our markets to rally given that we've got 2.4 billion corn carryout and ya know a bean carryout way above 400 million ((mike austin)) but even with that potential for more competition, exports have been trending upward, and tom sleight says for both the 2016 calendar year and the 16-17 marketing year, exports are up.

((tom sleight)) we've seen an 89% increase in corn exports, japan a 100% share, saudi arabia has been coming in big, egypt coming in big.

Mexico leading the pack in terms of buyers.

Peru, columbia, around the world we're seeing demand for u.s, feed grains and feed grain products.

Mike a and todd lively from the meat export federation says its been a solid year for u.s. beef exports.

((todd lively)) japan, korea, taiwan, hong kong all up, and we've also seen growth to mexico, to chile.

Similarly on the pork side we're up about 5% so far, mike a and even in dairy, where about 15% of our production is exported, there is reason for optimism.

((bryan doherty)) we're seeing really good demand, especially in the butter markets as lately.

We're seeing the products finding underlying support.

The u.s.s dollar has been moving upward, and yet we continue to see the good demand , especially overseas.

So we're optimistic.

((mike austin)) forecasters are mixed about how well ag exports will trend this year but there seems to be the feeling that in most commodities volume will be up, the big question will the value of those exports rise as well