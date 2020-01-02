Global  

Connecting Teens With Role Models Ahead Of NBA All-Star Game

CBS 2's Jermont Terry was there as high school students Marquel Saleek and Junaid Oladipo received some mentorship from NBA father Charles Paul, and got to talk on the phone with Chris Paul too.
