Connecting Teens With Role Models Ahead Of NBA All-Star Game 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:15s - Published Connecting Teens With Role Models Ahead Of NBA All-Star Game CBS 2's Jermont Terry was there as high school students Marquel Saleek and Junaid Oladipo received some mentorship from NBA father Charles Paul, and got to talk on the phone with Chris Paul too. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77 David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77. According to the league, his death was in relation to a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. . Stern became commissioner back in 1984 and.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:34Published on January 2, 2020