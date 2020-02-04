NE state of the state

Ricketts message in his state of the state address this morning was clear -- he wants budget cuts and tax cuts for the coming year.

Ricketts presented the legislature with an agenda that combines proposed income and property tax reductions -- with state budget cuts and restrained spending growth.

The governor said cutting spending is essential to deal with the state's revenue shortfall -- which was caused by a declining farm economy..

He also defended tax cuts as a way to spur future economic growth.

But ricketts did support increased spending in one key area... education.

" there are certian priorities that we must continue to fund , that is why we propose increasing funding for k-12 education, i know that education is an investment in our children and our future " following his address, ricketts embarked on a statewide tour that will take him to 17 communities over the next seven days.

The governor heads to norfolk this afternoon, and we'll hear what he has to say to folks there coming up tonight at five and six.

