Flooding causes road closures in Erie, Crawford counties

County.it's our top story this afternoon... several homes in corry along route 89 south and lovell road were flooded after a nearby creek overflowed it's banks.

Water was cascading across route 89, making its way inside some homes and garages.

One mobile home was completely surrounded by water, with an elderly couple inside, unable to make it out without assistance.

"it's above my knees and i'm almost five-ten, so it's pretty deep.

Right now, i'm just trying to get my parents to leave."

A pickup truck was backed up to the mobile home, and the couple was able to ride out of the flooded yard.

3 meanwhile in crawford county....parts of vernon township is flooding at this hour.french creek has overflowed it's banks at bicentennial park.flood waters are rising from all the rain .

Along route 102 which is cussewago road....storm sewers on the hill apparently can't handle the rain and have created waterfall onto the roadway near the new mercer street bridge.within the hour water was repported to be a foot deep in that area.penndot has closed the road.and here is list of all the roads closed by penndot at this hour houra7route 102 in crawford county from spring street/ and glen street to mercer street in vernon township.a7sparta street - /fish flats road - britton run road in crawford county from garland street in centerville borough to white road in rome township.a7route 426 in warren county from route 27 in pittsfield township to chappy road in spring township.a7and route 957 in warren county from pleasant street -jamestown road in sugar grove borough to miller hill road in farmington township.

