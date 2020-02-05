Joe Biden Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Global  

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Andy rose, reporting.

Vice president joe biden got quite a surprise today at the white house.

In an emotional tribute to his friend and close adviser..

President obama bestowed vice president biden with the nation's highest civilian honor, the presidential medal of freedom award.

Biden was visibly stunned and wiped away tears as president obama made the announcement.

Obama also presented the award "with distinction," an additional level of respect..

Which has only been presented to three other recipients, pope john paul ii, former president ronald reagan and general colin powell.

The vice president told the crowd, including his family, that he had "no inkling" about the ceremony.

In a light hearted moment president obama said it would give the internet "one last chance to talk about their "bromance."



