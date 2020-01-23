One-On-One Interview With Lt Gov. Kim Reynolds

Governor yet, but lt.

Governor kim reynolds could be taking gov branstad's place sooner than expected.

Today in des moines senate democrats were talking about legislation that would strip branstad of his duties, immediatly turning them over to reynolds.

The lt.

Governor joined me for a one on one interview today.

The soon to be first women governor of iowa says she knows she's just part of something special.

"the historic nature isnt lost on me at all.

We've done a lot of good things the past couple years," said iowa lt.

Governor kim reynolds.

Tim seaman, reporting: tim seaman, reporting: will you simply move his agenda for the year ahead or will kim reynolds have her own agenda ?

"well ya know we worked on this one together we put the budget together and we kind of looked at the initiatives that we have in place that we're working on right now.

Ya know i'll have time to really put together and work on how i will put together what we've been able to work on over the last six years," said reynolds.

From education to public saftey some of iowa's most volitile department are facing budget cuts.

Educators have been told thier piece of the pie wont be growing next year.

The president of the state police officers council recently was quoted as saying " we are fighting to keep our heads above water."

Reynolds told me she knows the state patrol is down in numbers but she says it goes deeper than that.

"just the atmosphere law enforcment is dealing with they afre challengeing the authority .

That's something i hope thjis administration can reverse," said reynolds.

Tim seaman, reporting: in a time when the state budget is getting cut by more than 100 million dollars, the governor's office is often criticized for it's use of millions in economic development deals.

Reynold's told me that until lawmakers rework the states tax code it's all about staying competitive with other midwest states.

"we have to be competitive and the only way were going to funjd services and meet the expectations of iowans is if we have business and industry growing and expanding and investing in iowa and this is what we have to do to stay competitive," added reynolds.

Tim seaman, reporting: reynolds says urban areas aren't the only parts of the state she's concerned about.

The addition of a rural economic developemtn director is a major priority.

"i think that seems to be key in areas like siouxland is that somethign that might happen?"

Asked seaman.

"i'm very passionagte about that.

I come from rural iowa and i have said that if we're going to be successful as a state we need to have growth in every corner of the state.

We need to make sure we have the same oppostunities where ever we live," added reynolds.

Tim seaman, reporting: there's still no official timeline for reynolds move to the governors desk, but already there's reelection talk swirling in the ioqwa gop.

The mayor of cedar rapids already says he'll challenge reynolds in a 2018.

While focued on the present, reynolds already sounds like a seasoned leader.

" tim: there's still no officials word when reynolds may assume the role of governor.

But branstad is expected to gain easy confirmation when he appeas in front of the u-s senate.

