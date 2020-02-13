Scott County GOP picks nominee

Tiffany:scott county republicans selected their nominee to run for the open state house seat in iowa's 89-th district.jim:that will be decided in an upcoming special election.the nomination is tonight's top story.mike gonzales will run for the seat that covers the area from i-80 through about half of davenport.

Gonzales is a le claire police officer who recently lost in the special election to fill joe seng's seat in the state senate.jim lykam won that race.that now leaves lykam's seat open.this time is running against democratic nominee monica kurth for the seat.

The special election will be held january 31-st.