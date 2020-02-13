Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scott County GOP picks nominee

Scott County GOP picks nominee

Video Credit: WHBF - Published < > Embed
Scott County GOP picks nomineeChooses Mike Gonzales for State House District 89 special election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Scott County GOP picks nominee

Tiffany:scott county republicans selected their nominee to run for the open state house seat in iowa's 89-th district.jim:that will be decided in an upcoming special election.the nomination is tonight's top story.mike gonzales will run for the seat that covers the area from i-80 through about half of davenport.

Gonzales is a le claire police officer who recently lost in the special election to fill joe seng's seat in the state senate.jim lykam won that race.that now leaves lykam's seat open.this time is running against democratic nominee monica kurth for the seat.

The special election will be held january 31-st.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.