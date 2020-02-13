Utah Democratic Party traveling the state for feedback



Recent related videos from verified sources Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos Numerous problems and delays from the Iowa caucuses proved to be too much for the Iowa Democratic Party chairman to stay in his position. Credit: WHO Duration: 02:24Published 3 hours ago After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday. The move comes after the debacle of the Iowa caucuses last week, for which there is still no definitive winner. Marred by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 6 hours ago