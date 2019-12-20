Legislators Wrap Up Week Two Of Session 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published Legislators Wrap Up Week Two Of Session Legislators have wrapped up their second week of work of the 2017 legislative session. 0

Legislators have wrapped up their second week of work of the 2017 legislative session. This week house representatives passed a campaign finance reform bill as well as a bill that would require mississippians to prove they have liability insurance in order to renew their auto tags.





