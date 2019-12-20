Global  

Legislators Wrap Up Week Two Of Session

Legislators Wrap Up Week Two Of Session

Legislators Wrap Up Week Two Of Session

Legislators have wrapped up their second week of work of the 2017 legislative session.
Legislators Wrap Up Week Two Of Session

- legislators have wrapped up - their second week of work of th- 2017- legislative session.- this week house representatives- passed a campaign finance refor- bill- as well as a bill that would- require mississippians to prove- they have - liability insurance in order to- renew their auto tags.- tomorrow,




