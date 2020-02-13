Trending topics & VIral vid

Its time for our trending topics of the day.

We're talking about a show thats been renewed, a celebrity sticking up for his co star, and a music company cutting jobs.

((anthony))first up.

The hit television show american horror story has been renewed for another two seasons.

They're bringing back some big names.

Emmy award winning actress sarah paulson is coming back.

And evan peters will also return.executive producer ryan murphy said the next cycle will be set in modern times.

He said there are only three people that know what the season is about.

Paulson and evans are the only ones cast so far-- and he might just keep the rest a mystery.

The series should now continue through 20-19-- making it fx's longest running dramatic series.

((anthony)) ashton kutcher is now standing up for actress and friend natalie portman.in an interview with u-k marie claire magazine--portman revaled a shocking secret.she said that her 'no strings attached' co star ashton kutcher was paid more than three times the amount she was for the film.

Kutcher tweeted and said he was proud of portman for speaking out on the hollywood gender pay gap.

Portman said quote " we get paid a lot, so its hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

((anthony)) pandora has announced it will be laying off employees.

The shares for the company rose 7 percent in just hours after the announcement.

Pandora said they would cut jobs and beat its earnings forecast.

The online radio company said they would slash 7 percent of its u.s. employee base by the first fiscal quarter of this year as a cost cutting measure.

The ceo said quote " the committment to cost discipline will allow us to invest more heavily in product development and monetization and build on the foundations of our strategic investments."

Because what i'm about to show you is causing pandamonium in spain.

Check it out-- the madrid zoo proudly showed off their newest giant panda cub.

And they've named the baby panda chulina-- or cutey.

This is all in homage to chulin-- the first pandra born at the zoo 34 years ago.the five month old female is the fifth pandra to be born at the madrid zoo.

But shes the first female to be born at the zoo.

((alex))the panda was considered to be in danger of extinction but there are now 1,864 pandas in its natural habitat in china.what's your favorite animal to see at the zoo?back to you.

((anthony)) and its almost time to move your feet to a good beat.

