Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Erica and Geoff Bust Barry on His Valentine's Day Date

Erica and Geoff Bust Barry on His Valentine's Day Date

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Erica and Geoff Bust Barry on His Valentine's Day Date

Erica and Geoff Bust Barry on His Valentine's Day Date

Barry Goldberg (Troy Gentile) is on a date with his T.A., Elana (guest star Miranda Cosgrove).

Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) spot hm and Erica becomes convinced that Barry's relationship with Elana is how he got an 'A' on his last paper.

Watch 'The Goldbergs' WEDNESDAY 8|7c on ABC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Erica and Geoff Bust Barry on His Valentine's Day Date

Watch full episodes of The Goldbergs online at ABC.

Stream Erica and Geoff Bust Barry on His Valentine's Day Date instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Should the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust be moved? p2 [Video]Should the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust be moved? p2

Should the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust be moved from Tennessee's State Capitol building? The latest attempt is a resolution filed by Representative Rick Staples from Knoxville that calls for removing..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 12:57Published

Should the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust be moved? p4 [Video]Should the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust be moved? p4

Should the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust be moved from Tennessee's State Capitol building? The latest attempt is a resolution filed by Representative Rick Staples from Knoxville that calls for removing..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 06:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.