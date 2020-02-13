Global  

Police Arrest Layton Car Theft Suspect After Chase in West V

Police Arrest Layton Car Theft Suspect After Chase in West V

Police Arrest Layton Car Theft Suspect After Chase in West V

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The man wanted in connection to stealing a car with two small children inside it in Layton was arrested after a chase in West Valley City Saturday night.
Police Arrest Layton Car Theft Suspect After Chase in West V

It drove her son to suicide.

[a3]show open 5-server good evening... i'm randall carlisle... thanks for tuning in to abc 4 utah news at five... randall we begin tonight with police all over northern utah breathing a sigh of relief.

They say a one man, two day crime spree is finally over.

They're calling 26 year old tyler williams a dangerous fugitive who is now behind bars tonight.

It all began friday in layton when police were chasing williams. officers claim the surveillance video shows him jumping into a car with two young children inside, parents watching in horror as he drives off.

He safely drops the kids off at a nearby store parking lot.

&lt;lt.

Travis lyman, layton police department: a vehicle pursuit ensued all around this area where we were trying to put out spike strips and get this car stopped but he was able to eventually make his way over to the freeway where he went southbound on i-15 at speeds, they reached 100 miles per hour so we terminated our pursuit at that point.

Then on saturday night police say williams was driving a stolen truck and tried to sell it to a woman in west valley for 200 bucks.

She called police.

The susect saw them , they commanded him to stop, and he swerved at them, attempting to run one of the officers over.

Another high speed chase.

Police say they knew it was williams by then.

Uring that pursuit there were multiple patrol cars that were holding intersection that were blocking traffic, and he swerved at two more of them.

The chase ends when he crashes into several vehicles at 56th west and 62nd south.

Several minor injuries including children.

He didn't want to go to jail.

Police say he tried unsuccessfully to carjack another vehicle.

He continued running on foot where for another half block where officers were able to safely take him into custody.

Randall he's already been sent to davis county.

This is his new mug shot there.

He'll face a slew of charges there from the carjacking and chase on friday.

From yesterdays spree in west valley he'll be charged with assaulting officers, stolen vehicle and possession of drugs.

He's already on parole for previous convictions




