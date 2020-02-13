Basin Residents Head to Washington

Of the 45th president just days away and basiners booking flights to the nations capital... local 2 spoke with several and our own ryan martin joins us live with how they're getting ryan martin joins us live with how they're getting ready... ryan what's the vib like?

Ryan whether it's their first time going or they've been to several... basiners are always excited to witness history unfold in our nations capital... this time for president elect donald trump... evan 8-13 rhonda 27-33 juandell 47-52 this won't be congressman mike conaway's first inauguration... but it's a first for his district director evan thomas... evan thomas: "i'm very interested in politics and history so to be in and around this type of event is very exciting for me."

State republican executive committee member for midland rhonda lacy will attend her third inauguration and is most delighted to see all her hard s anof course seeing donald trump become the 45th president."

But she still has a way to go to catch up to her mother..

Who's seeing history in the making for a 6th time... but this candidate unlike any she's seen before who's seeing history in the making for a 6th time... but this candidate unlike any she's seen before juandelle lacy roberts: "nobody on earth has ever won a primary and been nominated by a major party such as donald trump" and texas delegate sherry hurt will make a return to d.c.

After a hiatus... her last inauguration... bill clinton in 1997... sherry hurt: "i think it's going to be great.

The weather is supposed to be wonderful.

I know some people that are going and are excited about going.

I think it's going to be great."

Ryan all the attendees say they aren't too stressed about security... hurt adds that when she attended the republican national convention... security did such a good job that she isn't concerned this time around... horace and although democrats across the country have started boycotting trump's upcoming inauguration..