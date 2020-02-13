doulasindeath

Helping patients through death too.

And a growing number of people are learning to guide loved ones through their final days.

Anne zinsser, 87-years-old "you're all wet" at 87, anne zinsser is a happy and healthy mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.but she knows she 'e forever.

Anne zinsser, 87 years old it happens to everybody so its okay the retired teacher asked her daughter lisa to get training, so when the time comes, lisa can help her through her final days.

Lisa whip, anne's daughter i totally understood mom wanting to die peacefully here last summer, lisa took a course to become an end of life doula.

Suzanne o'brien, founder, doulagivers sit down, take a breath, and i always put a chair next to the bed, hold your moms hand, tell her what you want to tell her suzanne obrien is an oncology nurse who now trains doulas to provide comfort and support in those final days.

The doulas are often called in with hospice care, to help the patient die with dignity, and their family to let go.

They don't need a medical background, and the training course only takes a few days.

Lisa says her mother is going strong lisa whip, anne's daughter it's a funny thing.

My mom is healthier than me and brighter of mind and spirit and body.

But they both have peace of mind - anne zinsser, 87 years old we're all on the same page that lisa knows what to do when the time comes.

(charlotte) end of life doulas also provide support to families after their loved one passes away.

(chuck) alright well coming up in our next half hour.... a super bowl champ was in the region today in honor