B-Sens take down Hershey Bears, 4-2

After losing a close match-up to the albany devils on saturday, the binghamton senators headed to hershey to take on the bears sunday night.

Jack rodewald, jason akeson, and phil varone led the bsens to a 4-2 win over the bears.

Both rodewald and akeson recored three points, and phil varone netted two goals in the victory.

Matt o'conner, who was reassigned to binghamton from ottawa on sunday, stopped 24 of 26 shots.the bsens next game is friday night on the road against the north division's first place team, the syracuse