Local volunteers honor MLK Day with community service

Service groups are honoring martin luther king by beautifying our community.

The united way along with volunteers from binghamton university donated their time at a number of locations, including the endicott performing arts center.

Newschannel 34 caught up with students from the public service learning community at b-u.

They straightened up and re-organized epac's prop room.it's packed with over a thousand pieces ranging from food, weapons, plants and household items.freshman volunteer jessica kiss is interested in theatre and was excited to get to work.

Kiss says she feels proud to help maintain a landmark with such a rich history.

Bu student volunteer jessica kiss says, "it's important to see that people can come together to create something amazing.

This has been in the processing of renovating for the last 18 years.

It's as old as i am.

I think it's come a long way and i'm excited to see where it goes from here."

Jim ehmke says: pat foti is the executive artistic director at epac.he's been improving the theatre piece-by-piece for nearly 20 years.foti says volunteers are the foundation of epac's executive artistic director patrick foti says, "it's great.

I can't exemplify how rewarding it is for volunteers.

We are also very appreciative.

We've been in business here for 18 years and this building will be 100 years old this year.

It takes a lot of maintenance.'

Jim ehmke says: the students volunteered for about 3 hours.

Last year, workers picked up and organized the costume room.other volunteer sites included family planning of south central new york, the good shepherd village senior community, and the johnson city




