CNY church played key role in Underground Railroad 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published The church served as an escape route to Canada. The church served as an escape route to Canada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CNY church played key role in Underground Railroad I'M JUST OFF THE SHORES OF LAKE ONTARIO IN THE QUIET TOWN OF ON THE NEW YORK SINCE A PIECE OF HISTORY THAT CHANGED THE COURSE OF OUR NATION FOR AMBER BECAUSE OF ALL LAKE ONTARIO AND THE WAY TO EXPLAIN THE UNITED STATES %HESITATION INTO CANADA ALL OF THIS WAS LIKE PASSED AWAY IN THE GROUND RAILROAD BRISTOL HILL CHURCH SHOULD WAS A SAFE HAVEN FOR FUGITIVE SLAVES DALLAS IN ITS HISTORY THOUGH WE SAT DOWN WITH REVEREND JIM HENMAN SILAS SLATER WAS AFRICAN AMERICA WOULD ALL THE WAY BACK TO EIGHTY CENTS WELL WHEN THE CHURCH WAS ORGANIZED AND IN UNPRECEDENTED WAY WE HAVE DOCUMENTED RECORDS FROM THE TIME THAT EFFORT IN AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN AMERICANS BUILT THIS CHURCH AND FORMED THIS CHURCH SO I SAY I BELIEVE PEACE OF THE BENCHES THEY'RE PEOPLE SAT ON FROM ALL EIGHTEEN THIRTY FIVE TO WALL AROUND %HESITATION NINETEEN HUNDRED IN THIS MOST SANCTUARY CONGREGATION OF BLACKS AND WHITES SAT TOGETHER WORSHIP TOGETHER AND FOUGHT TOGETHER TO INFLAME FOR NOT ONLY THE WHITE PEOPLE HEIGHTENED FUGITIVE SLAVES OF THIS CHURCH BUT THEY ALSO MADE RESOLUTION IN THE CHURCH THAT SLAVERY WAS A SIN IN THIS ORIGINAL RESOLUTION THE CHURCH BALLOT TO FREE SLAVES AND WHITE AND BLACK ABOLITIONIST IN THE CHURCH HID THAT IN THEIR HOMES IN GILFORD MILLS TWO MILES AWAY HERE FROM THE CHURCH ARE ACTUALLY SEVERAL HOMES MEMBERS WHO PLAYS ON THE GROUND WELL THAT THEY JOURNEYED TO FREE THIS HOME BELONGED TO THE MASON FAMILY THEY WERE PART OF THE VIGILANCE COMMITTEE WHO HARBORED SLAVES AND THEN WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE WORK TO OTHER SAFE HAVENS THE RICH HISTORY IN THIS TOWN CULTIVATING UNLIKELY RELATIONSHIPS IN THE PRESENT DAY SO WE BETWEEN PASTOR WILLIE MITCHELL AND REVERENT HINMAN ALONG WITH HIS SON PASTOR AND %HESITATION I CAN'T REALLY PULLING THE WORDS BUT IT WAS SOMETHING THAT %HESITATION FEELING OF COMFORT ALONG YOU KNOW WE BELONG TO THIS RELATIONSHIP WAS MEANT TO BE %HESITATION RIGHT AFTER THAT WE'VE ALWAYS ALWAYS MISSION THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE HEN MEANT AND CASTER MITCHELL SOMEWHAT REFLECTED AT THE HISTORY BRISTOL HILL TODAY I THINK WE FORGET WHAT PEOPLE TRULY FACED AND HOW INSPIRATIONAL THAT CAN BE WHEN WE OURSELVES ARE DEALING WITH HARDSHIPS IN OUR LIVES AND NOW JUST TO HAVE THAT STORY TO LOOK BACK ON IT CAN GIVE YOU A RENEWED SENSE OF HOPE AND OPTIMISM OFFERING AN HISTORIC LESSON FOR GENERATIONS TO COME





You Might Like

Tweets about this