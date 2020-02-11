Your credit score follows you everywhere

ááádon't forget to add a graphic for the monitor behind the interviewááá credit affects everything.

Terry mills will consumer credit counseling will talk about credit and how it effects everything we do.

.

When can you start building credit--must be 18 to sign a contract(credit card, cry loan, etc.) can you make minimum payments on your credit cards-yes.

Where can i start my credit history- banks, credit unions, car loans, student loans, retail shops, credit card companies.

What is the bes way to raise my credit score00 pay on time and keep balances below 30% usage.

.

The topic we will talk about is credit.

Best way to establish or rebuild your credit is to get a secured credit card or have someone co-sign something from a local lender.

Why you need credit today- it effects your ability for employment, housing, utilities, insurance all use credit history.

What does using cash or my debit card do for my credit history- nothing.

You must use credit to get credit.

What is credit--funds that lender loan you.

What activities/payments are not reported to credit bureau for credit history- rent, utilities, certain car payments, cell phone.