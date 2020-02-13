White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTAT - Published White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run South Carolina Highway Patrol says a white dodge truck was involved in a hit and run accident in Berkeley County on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run Many of us will stop today and think about the impact that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had on our country and society.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Police search pickup truck for evidence in fatal hit-and-run Police have searched a pickup truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash, but the driver may already be dead. Credit: KEZIPublished 8 minutes ago Deputies search for shooting, hit-and-run suspect Authorities say, shots had been fired into a vehicle, but no one was shot. Then, they say that suspect was involved in an accident. Credit: KSEEPublished 3 hours ago