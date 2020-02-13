Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run

White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run

White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a white dodge truck was involved in a hit and run accident in Berkeley County on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White Dodge Truck Involved in Hit and Run

Many of us will stop today and think about the impact that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had on our country and society.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police search pickup truck for evidence in fatal hit-and-run [Video]Police search pickup truck for evidence in fatal hit-and-run

Police have searched a pickup truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash, but the driver may already be dead.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Deputies search for shooting, hit-and-run suspect [Video]Deputies search for shooting, hit-and-run suspect

Authorities say, shots had been fired into a vehicle, but no one was shot. Then, they say that suspect was involved in an accident.

Credit: KSEEPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.