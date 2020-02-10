Study finds human coronaviruses can survive on surfaces for up to 9 days

New analysis shows that many human coronavirus strains can stay infectious on inanimate surfaces for up to 9 days.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus can survive on surfaces for up to 9 days GERMANY — New analysis shows that many human coronavirus strains can stay infectious on inanimate surfaces for up to 9 days. The 2019 novel coronavirus is a droplet-based infection that can be.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:12Published 2 hours ago A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study. For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04Published 3 days ago