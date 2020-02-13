Midland College vs. WTX Women 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KOSA - Published Midland College vs. WTX Women Midland College vs. WTX Women

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Midland College vs. WTX Women Ron jones and the lady chaps... hopingthey can snap a two game losing skid... western texas college's allison valdez passes it ahead to esther udonsi for the score... and then going back the other way kayla bretherton coast to coast out in front...plus the foul the old fashion three point play... chaps would get the win... lets look a t the final... breaks







You Might Like



Tweets about this OC Lady Wranglers RT @OA_Sports: WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College pulls away for victory over Midland College https://t.co/DunS3sYBbN 2 days ago Tony Venegas WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College pulls away for victory over Midland College https://t.co/TcJuOBf6dL 2 days ago OA Sports WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College pulls away for victory over Midland College https://t.co/DunS3sYBbN 2 days ago Oscar LeRoy WJCAC WOMEN: No. 17 Odessa College 59, No. 18 Midland College 45, final in Odessa. MC falls to 17-6, 7-3. OC improv… https://t.co/s702gJc53R 2 days ago Tony Venegas WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL WJCAC Final Score Odessa College 59, Midland College 45 OC moves into second place alone… https://t.co/rF3FRLLR3O 2 days ago Tony Venegas WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL WJCAC End of third quarter Odessa College 40, Midland College 32 @OA_Sports 2 days ago Tony Venegas WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL WJCAC Halftime Odessa College 28, Midland College 23 Offense opens up a bit for both tea… https://t.co/tYjthKExlh 2 days ago Fremont Tribune The Midland University’s men’s swimming team won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship titl… https://t.co/P650cylktB 2 days ago