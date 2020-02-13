Calhoun vs McCallie

Since 2008.

The c-a-b-c sponosered the king of the court high school basketball tournament today to honor martin luther king.

Mccallie and calhoun closed out the competition this evening.

Games went down at the mocs maclellan gym.

Had to feel like a homecoming for mccallie coach john shulman who used to coach the chattanooga mocs.

Shulman's son max with an early three-pointer for the blue tornado.

No long after max got set on defense, mccallie got a turnover, and max got the ball right back for an easy lay-in.

Blue tornado go inside to seth clark for the baby hook.

Mccallie led by nine after the first quarter.

Malik lawrence was dialed in for the yellow jackets.

He drains this three-pointer.

Lawrence was lethal behind the arc as he hits another three.

Lawrence with 19 points in the first half.

But mccallie was too strong.

Junior clay the drive, the basket, and the foul.

Blue tornado led 50-32 at halftime.