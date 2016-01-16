Prep Basketball Jan 16 2016

Pegler>> illini bluffs beat delavan for the i-c-a-c boys basketball title tonight... galesburg over peoria high for the martin luther king tourney title in galesburg.

Ridgeview is the number-1 seed at this week's mclean county tourney..

Good start for the mustangs.

Last play before half: noah young to tyler mccormick - he floats it off the glass and in... mustangs up 5.

They would take over - young steals it and lays it in... 59-44 ridgeview.

Title day the "team works invitational" in washington.

Panthers with a chance to win the boys title witha win over canton... evan otto gives to lucas ketcham... hoop for canton.

Washington's payton havens kicks out to devin whitelow for 3 of his 15 points.

Adrian ware scores 17 - three right here... washington win the boys championship.

The washington girls can also win a "team works" championship with a victory over canton.

Tie game in the 4th... canton's cassidy fawcett slashes and scores... 31-29 lady giants.

Lauren ely hits sierra sonnemaker inside... this puts the panthers back in front - they go on a 10-2 run.

Fawcett makes it a 3-point game late, but the ely puts it away at the foul line... lady panthers are teamworks champs, 43-39.

The top-ranked morton girls playing in the m-l-k tournament at galesburg.

The potters playing from behind... lindsey dullard with a great pass to a cutting courtney jones.

Morton down 10 at halftime... turned up the defense..

Dullard the deflection... brandi bisping the steal..

Back to dullard..

Morton got within two.

But galesburg wins it... they break the pressure and get an easy hoop... and win it, 40-37.

At the heart of illinois conference girls tournament..

State-ranked eureka plays tremont.

Vanessa ehnle knocks it loose, gets it to joelle ulrich on the tremont fastbreak.

Eureka's courtney heffren finds danielle brittain inside for two.

Then heffren fires a long outlet pass to natalie bardwell...hornets take it 51-32.

The top seed at the tourney is ridgeview... which opened play against gibson city-melvin-sibley.

Stacia landry jumps in front of a pass and takes it all the way in for the mustangs.

Senior lexie rosales crosses over her defender and makes a floater inside... 34-16 ridgeview.