Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prep Basketball Jan 16 2016

Prep Basketball Jan 16 2016

Video Credit: WMBD - Published < > Embed
Prep Basketball Jan 16 2016MLK Day tournament action
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Prep Basketball Jan 16 2016

Pegler>> illini bluffs beat delavan for the i-c-a-c boys basketball title tonight... galesburg over peoria high for the martin luther king tourney title in galesburg.

Ridgeview is the number-1 seed at this week's mclean county tourney..

Good start for the mustangs.

Last play before half: noah young to tyler mccormick - he floats it off the glass and in... mustangs up 5.

They would take over - young steals it and lays it in... 59-44 ridgeview.

Title day the "team works invitational" in washington.

Panthers with a chance to win the boys title witha win over canton... evan otto gives to lucas ketcham... hoop for canton.

Washington's payton havens kicks out to devin whitelow for 3 of his 15 points.

Adrian ware scores 17 - three right here... washington win the boys championship.

The washington girls can also win a "team works" championship with a victory over canton.

Tie game in the 4th... canton's cassidy fawcett slashes and scores... 31-29 lady giants.

Lauren ely hits sierra sonnemaker inside... this puts the panthers back in front - they go on a 10-2 run.

Fawcett makes it a 3-point game late, but the ely puts it away at the foul line... lady panthers are teamworks champs, 43-39.

The top-ranked morton girls playing in the m-l-k tournament at galesburg.

The potters playing from behind... lindsey dullard with a great pass to a cutting courtney jones.

Morton down 10 at halftime... turned up the defense..

Dullard the deflection... brandi bisping the steal..

Back to dullard..

Morton got within two.

But galesburg wins it... they break the pressure and get an easy hoop... and win it, 40-37.

At the heart of illinois conference girls tournament..

State-ranked eureka plays tremont.

Vanessa ehnle knocks it loose, gets it to joelle ulrich on the tremont fastbreak.

Eureka's courtney heffren finds danielle brittain inside for two.

Then heffren fires a long outlet pass to natalie bardwell...hornets take it 51-32.

The top seed at the tourney is ridgeview... which opened play against gibson city-melvin-sibley.

Stacia landry jumps in front of a pass and takes it all the way in for the mustangs.

Senior lexie rosales crosses over her defender and makes a floater inside... 34-16 ridgeview.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TCNCharlesRich

Charles Rich RT @jefftsports: News-Press Sports Roundup: Glendale, Flintridge Prep boys' basketball earn first-round playoff wins https://t.co/p4dHDybBW… 3 minutes ago

jefftsports

Jeff Tully News-Press Sports Roundup: Glendale, Flintridge Prep boys' basketball earn first-round playoff wins… https://t.co/Omm45huYyp 3 minutes ago

CapoValleyHS

Capo Valley HS RT @mikehuntley63: Big OC basketball matchup Friday in Division 2AA: Capo Valley vs. Fairmont Prep No. 3 and No. 4 in OC. What an unreal se… 4 minutes ago

ZFlave30

Zach LaFave RT @MikeSautterOWH: Creighton Prep assistant Andy King will be Elkhorn North’s first boys basketball coach when the school opens later this… 8 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Pronghorns prep for do-or-die playoff games on home court - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/OyT6NxLcm1 https://t.co/hgsDrUg8f7 10 minutes ago

GlobalLiamNixon

Liam Nixon RT @GlobalLeth: Pronghorns prep for do-or-die playoff games on home court https://t.co/ixak5cBbxR #yql 11 minutes ago

James_Escarcega

James Escarcega RT @photowkb: Head coach Tom Hofman of La Canada reacts against St. Francis during a first round playoff prep basketball game at La Canada… 11 minutes ago

James_Escarcega

James Escarcega RT @photowkb: St. Francis defeats La Canada 62-56 during a first round playoff prep basketball game at La Canada High School. @InsideSoCalS… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Hoops for Jan. 17, 2017 [Video]High School Hoops for Jan. 17, 2017

Boys, girls highlights from Tuesday

Credit: WMBDPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.