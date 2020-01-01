Stock Market Reacts to Future Donald Trump Presidency

Washington, i'm dianne gallagher.

Investors are still unsure what a donald trump presidency will do for the market... but not, apparently, when it comes to tech stocks.

While the dow only flirts with new records... the tech-heavy nasdaq continues to hit new record highs.

Its rally is being led by four major tech companies collectively known as "fang."

That's facebook, amazon, netflix and google.

Shares of the social network facebook are already up nearly 12-percent in just the first two weeks of the year.

Amazon and netflix are each up more than eight- percent.

And google's shares have gained five-percent.

Analysts say tech investors are starting to focus on potential positives in a trump administration... like