No. 1 Villanova rolls to 30-point over Seton Hall

>>>dan moscaritolo:villanova is back as the unmber one team in the country.

The defending national champs had a shot at payback tonight as well...hosting seton hall, the same team that upset nova in the big east championship game last year......the pirates, paying a visit to the pavilion...-sixers rookie ben simmons checking this one out courtside tonight-1st half, villanova works it around to kris jenkins on the wing, he nails the three, part of his game high 16 points-later, they get it over to josh hart in the corner, he knocks down the three, he finished with 11 points-cats up 36-23 at the break, 2nd half, mikal bridges inbounds to dionte divincenzo, he takes it to the hole and finished with the two hand stuff, part of his 10 points -then later in transition, josh hart takes it up and feeds jalen brunson in the corner, he drains the three, he finished with 13 points, nova wins their 47th in a row at the pavilion, 76-46....the team, not thinking too much about being top dog once again... 3 3 jay wright/villanova head coach "it's not really that big of a deal this time.

I think we were all much more concerned about seton hall.

We found out at pre-game meal today.

We didn't talk about it, and i think the guys have kind of been around it enough, they know that it really doesn't mean much at this time of year.

Getting ready for seton hall meant the most, and i thought the guys really