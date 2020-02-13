Former Mission Police Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing.

Mission police officer is cleared of wrongdoing.

Charles edelmiro lopez was accused of lying to federal agents in a drug investigation.

Court records say federal agents questioned lopez about a drug seizure back in 2012.

The seizure was used to indite another mission police officer, hector "jojo" mendez... with federal drug charges.

The indictment for lopez stated his comments to agents... did not line up with dispatch logs, phone records and witness accounts.

A jury found lopez "not guilty" in federal court last week.