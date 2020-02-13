Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Locals remember MLK's legacy, look to future in annual march

Locals remember MLK's legacy, look to future in annual march

Video Credit: WIVT-Syndi - Published < > Embed
Locals remember MLK's legacy, look to future in annual march

Locals remember MLK's legacy, look to future in annual march

People gathered and pledged to spread the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Locals remember MLK's legacy, look to future in annual march

Teachings of dr. martin luther king, jr last night.

The event began at the martin luther king, jr. promenade last night at 6.a prayer was led by broome county martin luther king jr. commission chairman reverend arthur jones.people then processed from the promenade to salvation temple church on main street where a celebration service was held.elected officials along with reverend paul carter preached dr. king's message and ways to push for progess in 2017.the local n-a-a-c-p chapter discussed goals to promote equality in criminal justice, education and public service.reverend jones says dr king's message still rings true today.

Mlk commission chairman reverend arthur jones says, "the message of dr. martin luther king, jr. still lives on.

We need to be in a place where we're not divided, a place of peace, love and harmony."

Jim ehmke says: reverend jones also spoke about the importance of playing an active role in the community.

The service also included prayer, songs, a children's procession, and a performance by




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.