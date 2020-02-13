Locals remember MLK's legacy, look to future in annual march

Teachings of dr. martin luther king, jr last night.

The event began at the martin luther king, jr. promenade last night at 6.a prayer was led by broome county martin luther king jr. commission chairman reverend arthur jones.people then processed from the promenade to salvation temple church on main street where a celebration service was held.elected officials along with reverend paul carter preached dr. king's message and ways to push for progess in 2017.the local n-a-a-c-p chapter discussed goals to promote equality in criminal justice, education and public service.reverend jones says dr king's message still rings true today.

Mlk commission chairman reverend arthur jones says, "the message of dr. martin luther king, jr. still lives on.

We need to be in a place where we're not divided, a place of peace, love and harmony."

Jim ehmke says: reverend jones also spoke about the importance of playing an active role in the community.

The service also included prayer, songs, a children's procession, and a performance by