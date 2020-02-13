facebvook cin 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KRDO ABC 13 Colorado Spri - Published cinthia meico cinthia meico 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend facebvook cin Cuatro victimas que murieron en un tiroteo en un antro mexicano es de denver. Hola! Les saluda cinthia maldonado. Alejandra villanueva de 18 a?os muri despus de que un hombre armado abri fuego en la dicotque blue parrot en playa del carmen. 12 personas tambin fueron heridas. El tiroteo sucedi durante un festival de msica electrnica llamado b-p- m.festival el hermano del villanueva dice que l nunca se imagin que algo asi sucediera. Terrorismo ha sido descartado como motivo del rodaje. Autoridades mexicanas dicen que el rodaje comenz despus de que guardias de seguridad le negaron entrada a un hombre armado. El pronostic del clima con abby acone la prxima hora. Gracias por su sintona inform cinthia maldonado





