Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > facebvook cin

facebvook cin

Video Credit: KRDO ABC 13 Colorado Spri - Published < > Embed
facebvook cincinthia meico
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

facebvook cin

Cuatro victimas que murieron en un tiroteo en un antro mexicano es de denver.

Hola!

Les saluda cinthia maldonado.

Alejandra villanueva de 18 a?os muri despus de que un hombre armado abri fuego en la dicotque blue parrot en playa del carmen.

12 personas tambin fueron heridas.

El tiroteo sucedi durante un festival de msica electrnica llamado b-p- m.festival el hermano del villanueva dice que l nunca se imagin que algo asi sucediera.

Terrorismo ha sido descartado como motivo del rodaje.

Autoridades mexicanas dicen que el rodaje comenz despus de que guardias de seguridad le negaron entrada a un hombre armado.

El pronostic del clima con abby acone la prxima hora.

Gracias por su sintona inform cinthia maldonado




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.