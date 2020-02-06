King reporting) average weekly gas prices drop for the first time since november.

Gas buddy says last week gas fell 3 cents to 2-34 a gallon.

This as crude oil prices take a breather and supplies of gas surge.

Prices in the midwest fell the most.

There was a deal in the energy patch over the mlk junior weekend.

Noble energy is buying clayton williams energy for about 2 point 7 billion dollars.

This will boost its presence in the permian basin in texas and new mexico.

The week begins with no secretary of agriculture.

Tom vilsack resigned friday.

The agriculture secretary position is now vacant, the last to be filled by the trump administration.

Many names have been tossed around but none have stuck.

There is a growing number of operations raising crickets for human consumption.

The chicago tribune reports the farmers say it is more ecologically sound than meat as a source of protein.

Cricket fans say if only 1 percent of the u.s. population substituted even just 1 percent of their meat consumption with insects, millions of gallons of water in drinking and irrigation would be saved, along with thousands of metric tons of greenhouse-gas emissions from machinery and animals.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report.