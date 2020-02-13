Global  

Top Trenders 01/17/17
0
Top Trenders

24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) the last man to walk on the moon has died.

Nasa says eugene cernan died monday.

Cernan flew three times in space, first piloting the gemini nine mission in 19-66, in 19-72, cernan left his footprints on the moon's surface while a crew member of apollo 17.

Cernan later worked as a t-v commentator for early space shuttle flights.

He was 82.

### ((jaclyn)) the eiffel tower may be getting a 3- hundred million dollar facelift.

The upgrades would include things like new elevators, better security, and refurbished lighting.

The mayor of paris is proposing the project as her city competes with budapest and los angeles in a bid for the 20-24 olympic games.

The proposed upgrades would take 15 years to complete -- six million people visit the eiffel tower each year.

### ((jaclyn)) apple is reportedly planning to build a new business in original t-v shows and movies.

The wall street journal says the technology giant is trying to become a bigger player in hollywood to offset slowing sales of i-phones -- those t-v shows and movies are expected to be available to subscribers of apple's ten dollar- a-month streaming- music service.

### ((jaclyn)) ### ((jaclyn)) take a look at the giant alligator spotted in lakeland, florida on sunday!

Kim joiner captured this video showing the alligator... nicknamed humpback... creeping out of the bushes at the circle-b bar reserve.

The circle b-bar reserve is an area of unprotected lands on the northwest shore of lake hancock.

Visitors can find distinct ecosystems and a wide variety of plants and animals.

### ((jaclyn)) parents listen up!

A safety hazard is making its way back to social media and it involves a popular teething toy reports of black mold being found inside the toy have resurfaced on social media.

((marissa)) ((chris)) thanks jaclyn.

We'll




