Champaign County Housing Market

Good morning, i'm anthony antoine.((abby))and i'm abby llorico.home sales in champaign county are at their highest in a decade.and are only looking to go up.

((anthony))we're joined with jim waller from the champaign county association of realators to talk about some of the housing trends for 2017.

Higher mortgage rates may be the new normhigher mortgage interest rates could be a motivating factor for buyers to lock in and make their home purchase early in the year.

We dona expect to see substantially higher rates absent some shift in economic policy.

Within the few weeks after the presidential election, rates trended upwards, but this week they actually moved downward with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 4.12 percent according to the federal home loan mortgage corporation.

National association of realtorsa.

Chief economist lawrence yun predicts conforming loan rates to approach 4.6 percent by the end of 2017.

The best rates may be the ones you find right now.

Generally, mortgage rates move higher in an improving economy.

Increasing inflation may mean higher interest rates.

Millennials and baby boomers will dominate the market millennials and baby boomers will dominate the market again this year.

These two demographic groups are approaching life changes, marrying, having children, retiring and becoming empty nesters.

Millennials are reaching their prime homebuying years and many have been waiting and saving for the right opportunity to buy home.

Baby boomers have the potential to make up 30 percent of the buyers in 2017.

Millennials will be facing higher interest rates that will be a challenge affecting their homebuyer affordability conditions and home price range choices.

According to realtor.com, midwestern cities continue to be hotbeds for millennials.

Consumer confidence to boost home sales activitystronger economic and wage growth in 2017 should support home sales activity in 2017.

The consumer confidence index rose in december 2016 with a post-election surge in optimism in the economy and with job gains.

According to the illinois department of employment security, the champaign-urbana unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in november 2016 from 5.7 percent in nov.

2015.

Continued job growth, any economic stimulus from the new administration and more millennials reaching their prime buying years should keep demand for the most part on solid footing, says dr. lawrence yun, chief economist for the national association of realtorsa..

But on the other spectrum, the illinois state budget impasse may cause some hesitancy on the part of some homebuyers in their decision-making.

Housing inventory will drive markets what potential sellers decide to do in 2017 will affect the housing market as the majority of inventory on the market and available to buy is existing housing.

Existing homeowners will face higher mortgage interest rates if they elect to sell and purchase another home.

We may see more sellers take action sooner rather than later to avoid further rate increases.

Lack of available inventory